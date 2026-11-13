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CHILD PREDATOR Plymouth child rapist jailed for 22 years after abusing two children and firebombing home

A child rapist who repeatedly sexually abused two young victims and carried out a petrol bomb attack on a family home has been jailed for 22 years and six months.

Dillon Marsh, 30, of Mount Gould Road, Plymouth, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday (12 November) after being convicted of serious sexual offences against children under 13.

His victims were aged between six and 10 when they were targeted.

Marsh was found guilty following a trial of three counts of rape of a child under 13, three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

He also admitted arson with intent to endanger life after throwing two petrol bombs at a property in Plymouth.

Children subjected to repeated abuse and threats

The court heard that Marsh repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the two children.

He also used violence and threats against his victims on some occasions.

Despite the evidence presented against him, Marsh denied committing any sexual offences when interviewed by police.

The abuse has had a significant psychological impact on both victims, according to the investigating officer.

Petrol bombs thrown at Plymouth family home

Marsh was also sentenced over a separate arson attack on 27 October 2021.

The court heard he threw two petrol bombs at a residential property in Plymouth, smashing a window and starting a fire.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which could have endangered lives.

Marsh admitted arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the attack.

30-year sexual harm prevention order

Alongside his prison sentence of 22 years and six months, Marsh was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order lasting 30 years.

The order is designed to restrict behaviour that could put children or other potential victims at risk.

Detective condemns ‘most vile sexual abuse’

Detective Constable Paul Enticknap, the officer responsible for the investigation, welcomed the sentence.

Marsh committed the most vile sexual abuse against two young children – abuse which has had a considerable psychological impact on their lives.

The detective said Marsh had shown no remorse and denied wrongdoing during his police interview.

He praised the two victims for their courage throughout the investigation.

I would like to thank the victims in this case for having the bravery to talk about what they suffered at the hands of Marsh, and remaining engaged throughout the legal process.

DC Enticknap added: “I hope this sentence allows them to move on with their lives.”

He urged anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, regardless of how long ago it happened, to contact police.

Anybody who has been the victim of sexual abuse, regardless of when it has taken place, is asked to contact us. Each report will be investigated.

Support for victims of sexual violence

Anyone affected by sexual abuse can access confidential advice and specialist support through Victim Care Devon and Cornwall.

Victim Support can be contacted on 0808 1689 111, while Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit is available on 01392 475900.

The National Rape Crisis Helpline can be reached on 0808 802 9999, and Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres can be contacted on 0300 303 4626.

More information about reporting sexual offences is available from Devon and Cornwall Police.

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