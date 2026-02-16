A tough new dispersal order has slammed into Sittingbourne, aiming to crack down on antisocial behaviour across key town hotspots. The order kicked off at 4pm on Monday 16 February 2026, and will stay put until 4pm on Wednesday, 18 February.

Wide Area Targeted to Tackle Disorder

The order covers a broad swathe of Sittingbourne town centre, including East Street, St Paul’s Street, London Road, and Park Road. Notable spots under watch include Sittingbourne Retail Park, the Train Station, Mill Way Skate Park, and Albany Park Recreation Ground.

Extra Powers for Police to Move Troublemakers

Officers now have the power to order anyone causing a fuss to clear off – or face arrest if they return. Bikes and vehicles used dangerously or to cause nuisance will be seized without mercy.

“We are committed to making sure residents and visitors feel safe. Intimidating or disorderly behaviour won’t be tolerated,” Inspector Julia Bassindale declared. “Officers will be patrolling hard, and anyone stirring trouble will be made to leave. Come back after being dispersed, and you’ll be detained.”

How to Report Antisocial Behaviour

If you spot any antisocial behaviour, report it online via the Kent Police website. In an emergency or if a crime is underway, call 999 immediately.