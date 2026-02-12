Disqualified Driver’s Wild Police Chases End in Jail

Thomas Williams, 38, from Cristionydd, Penycae, Wrexham, has finally been locked up after two reckless high-speed escapes from the police. The repeat offender pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of Class A and B drugs.

80mph Thrill Rides, Pavement Driving & Police Ramming

On November 6 last year, Williams tore through St Asaph at speeds hitting 80mph. He weaved through oncoming traffic, overtook on blind bends, and even raced along pavements to dodge a police stinger. The chase roared on for 17 miles before he ditched his car and tried fleeing on foot – only to be caught soon after.

But that wasn’t his only mad dash. On January 16, Williams hit Wrexham streets again, smashing through residential areas at 70mph in 20mph zones. He lost control on Stansty Road, rammed a police car, and got boxed in by officers. Police tasered him and found cocaine and cannabis on his person.

Zero Tolerance for Dangerous Repeat Offenders

“Williams is a habitual disqualified driver and repeat offender. He knew he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel,” said PC Ed Robinson from the Roads Crime Unit. “His selfish, dangerous behaviour put the public at huge risk. Those banned from driving are banned for a reason, and we will do everything to catch those who think the rules don’t apply to them.” “Reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads remains a top priority for North Wales Police.”

On Thursday 12 February, Mold Crown Court slammed Williams with a 2½ year prison sentence. He’s banned from driving for five years and three months and must pass an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

This stiff sentence sends a clear message: flouting driving bans and risking lives won’t be tolerated. Police will stop at nothing to catch dangerous drivers flaunting the law.