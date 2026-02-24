Officers were scrambled at 2am Sunday after a car was reported stolen outside a home in Whittlesey, near Peterborough. Traffic cops soon spotted the vehicle, but the driver did the classic runner—ditching the car and disappearing into the night.

Furry Passenger Abandoned as Suspect Flees

But the getaway driver made one big mistake: he left a bewildered dog behind in the stolen car. The poor pooch was clearly an innocent bystander, thrown into a midnight joyride without consent.

Police Care for Confused Canine, Hunt Continues for Thief

While officers launched a manhunt for the suspect, they ensured the dog was safe and well. The animal has now been handed over to the local dog warden and is receiving proper care. Police continue efforts to find the dog’s owner.