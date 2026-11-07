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TRAFFIC CHAOS Dorking High Street Closed by Police After Car Overturns Near Boots Opticians

Police have closed part of Dorking High Street in Surrey this morning (Saturday, 7 November) following reports of a car overturning near Boots Opticians.

Motorists are being diverted away from the town centre after residents reported finding a vehicle on its side near the former market stall area.

The closure was reported early on Saturday morning, with drivers unable to travel along part of the High Street from Pump Corner.

Residents said the road remained blocked at approximately 8.45am, with traffic being directed around the back of Sainsbury’s.

Car Reportedly Found on Its Side in Dorking High Street

Several residents took to social media to report the incident, with eyewitness accounts describing a vehicle lying on its side close to Boots Opticians.

One resident wrote: “Car on its side up by Boots Opticians.”

Another described the location as next to the opticians, near the area where market stalls are usually positioned.

It is not yet clear when the incident happened or what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Some residents suggested the incident may have occurred overnight, when foggy conditions were reported in the area. However, there has been no official confirmation that poor visibility contributed to the incident.

Police Closure Causes Disruption in Dorking Town Centre

The reported road closure has caused disruption for people travelling into the town centre, particularly those attempting to reach shops and businesses along the High Street.

One resident reported at 8.45am that the road was still blocked, with motorists being diverted behind Sainsbury’s.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 07 At 09.00.05

Others said access remained possible from the opposite end of the High Street, although vehicles could not travel through the affected section.

Residents have been asking how long the closure will remain in place.

Were There Any Injuries?

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

The people involved had left the scene, but this has not been independently established.

Surrey Police has not yet issued a public statement confirming the circumstances of the reported collision, whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests have been made.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 07 At 08.59.41

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, subject to police confirmation.

Motorists travelling through Dorking town centre are advised to follow local diversions and allow additional time for their journeys.

UKNIP has sought further information from Surrey Police about the incident and the expected duration of the closure.

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