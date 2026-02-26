A ruthless gang who kidnapped and tortured a man from Dorking have been locked up for a combined total of more than 36 years. The verdict came down at Guildford Crown Court after a harrowing six-week trial.

Leaders and Lashings: The Guilty and Their Sentences

Reece Armstrong , 30, of Staines-upon-Thames, was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, a brutal Section 18 assault causing grievous bodily harm, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons. He was sentenced to nine years, served consecutively to an unrelated five-year term he already faces.

Tarelle Thompson , 28, from Croydon, was convicted of conspiracy to kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon. He received nine years in prison plus five years on licence.

Lorna Swyer , 21, of Dorking, admitted conspiracy to kidnap and common assault, was handed three years and four months behind bars.

, 21, of Dorking, admitted conspiracy to kidnap and common assault, was handed three years and four months behind bars. Sebastian Love, 21, from Merton, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and got three years and four months imprisonment.

Sex Offender Locked Up for Assaulting Victim and Police

Levi Burton, 31, from Leatherhead, was found guilty of sexual assault and had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, and assaulting a police officer. He received 12 years in prison with five years on licence and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Justice Served in Dorking Kidnap Horror

The judge handed down stiff sentences on Friday, 20 February and 23 February, ensuring the gang faces long stints behind bars. These convictions send a strong message that such heinous crimes won’t be tolerated in Surrey or anywhere else.

