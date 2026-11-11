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PEACE OUT Dorking Police Community Support Officer Bids Emotional Farewell After 22 Years Serving Surrey

A long-serving Surrey Police Community Support Officer has announced their departure after 22 years of policing, paying an emotional tribute to the people, businesses and volunteers who have helped make Dorking a stronger community.

The officer, who has spent the past 11 years working across Mole Valley, will leave Surrey Police on Friday 27 November 2026.

In a heartfelt farewell message published on the Mole Valley Beat police Facebook page, the PCSO reflected on more than two decades supporting residents, tackling crime and helping vulnerable people.

The officer also paid tribute to charities, churches, youth organisations and businesses across Dorking, praising their commitment to helping people through difficult times.

The message ended with a simple farewell: “Peace out”.

Two Decades Serving Surrey Communities

The officer joined Surrey Police 22 years ago, initially serving communities across Epsom and Ewell for 11 years.

The following 11 years were spent in Mole Valley, with responsibilities covering Dorking town centre, Goodwyn’s, Chart Downs, North Holmwood and Pixham.

Much of the officer’s work focused on Dorking town centre, where competing demands sometimes made it difficult to patrol every neighbourhood as frequently as hoped.

Reflecting on the career, the PCSO said:

“I have met some wonderful people in my time, and I hope that in some small way I have helped.”

The officer acknowledged wishing more time could have been spent on foot patrol in some communities but explained that policing demands often determined where attention was needed most.

Tribute to Dorking Christian Centre and Community Volunteers

Among the organisations singled out for praise was Dorking Christian Centre, which provides a foodbank, community fridge and opportunities for people to meet over a hot meal.

The officer thanked staff and volunteers Janette, Hayley and Jason for providing friendship and support to people who might otherwise feel isolated.

The Harvest Church in Goodwyn’s was also recognised for its work supporting local residents.

Recalling the challenges of the Covid pandemic, the PCSO praised volunteers who kept community services running during an exceptionally difficult period.

The officer said those organisations continued to provide places where vulnerable people could feel welcome and supported.

Praise for Patchwork Garden and Mental Health Support

The Patchwork Garden Project in Pixham also received special recognition.

The volunteer-supported project helps adults develop practical skills, build friendships and take part in activities such as gardening and crafts.

It provides opportunities for people living with mental health difficulties or learning disabilities to participate in a supportive environment.

The PCSO praised the project for offering people somewhere they could feel safe and accepted without judgement.

The Methodist Church in West Street was also thanked for its tea mornings and afternoon gatherings, which provide opportunities for people experiencing loneliness or social anxiety to meet others.

Dorking Wanderers Academy Praised for Helping Young People

The officer reserved particular praise for Dorking Wanderers Academy and its work with young people who have experienced difficulties in their lives.

Addressing a member of the academy team named Jordan, the PCSO described how football had helped give students confidence, discipline and opportunities they might otherwise have lacked.

The officer said:

“You have given them hope, belief in themselves just through a football.”

The academy’s approach to behaviour and personal development was also praised.

The PCSO said it was encouraging to see young people who had previously experienced problems develop

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