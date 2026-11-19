Three men have been charged with burglary after a break-in at premises in Dover in which cash and equipment were reportedly stolen.

Kent Police was called to Snargate Street at around 6.20am on 18 November 2026 following reports that a property had been broken into and a door damaged.

Officers attended and carried out initial enquiries, making their first arrest at a nearby address approximately 40 minutes later. Two further arrests followed shortly afterwards.

Police searched addresses as part of their investigation, seizing money and recovering items suspected to have been stolen.

Three Dover men charged with burglary

Keenan Tapp, 18, of Adrian Street, Ethan Lee Sart-Johnson, 18, of Lancaster Road, and Wayne Sart, 47, of Barton Road, were charged with burglary the following day.

Mr Tapp and Mr Sart were remanded in custody to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.

Mr Sart-Johnson was granted bail to appear before Folkestone magistrates on 17 December.

The charges are allegations and the defendants have not been convicted in connection with this incident. The investigation was carried out by Kent Police.