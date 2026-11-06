A 38-year-old woman has been jailed for five years and eight months after causing the death of a cyclist in a crash on the A350 near Chippenham.

Ayan Kolah, of Lowden, Chippenham, collided with the back of a bicycle being ridden by 64-year-old Robert Jones, from Melksham, despite him wearing high-visibility clothing and having lights on his bike.

The fatal collision happened at approximately 5am on 20 January as Mr Jones was cycling northbound towards Lacock.

Kolah was driving a silver Vauxhall Astra when she struck the rear of the bicycle, throwing Mr Jones onto a grass verge.

A roadside breath test returned a positive result for alcohol, while a drug wipe also indicated the presence of cannabis.

Police subsequently discovered a small quantity of cannabis, a grinder and an open bottle of vodka inside her vehicle.

Driver appeared unsteady and smelled of alcohol

Wiltshire Police said Kolah appeared erratic when officers arrived at the scene.

She was unsteady on her feet and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

After failing the preliminary roadside tests, Kolah was arrested and taken to custody in Melksham.

However, she failed to provide an evidential specimen for police.

The court heard that Mr Jones had taken precautions to make himself visible to other road users, including wearing high-visibility clothing and using bicycle lights.

Despite those safety measures, he was struck from behind.

Five years and eight months in prison

Kolah pleaded guilty to offences involving causing death by careless driving and failing to provide a specimen.

She appeared for sentencing on Thursday, 5 November 2026, where she was handed a total prison term of five years and eight months.

The court also disqualified her from driving for seven years and 11 months.

Wiltshire Police confirmed the sentencing outcome on Friday, 6 November.

Police describe cyclist’s death as wholly avoidable

PC James Howells, of Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said the collision had devastated Mr Jones’s family.

“This was a tragic and wholly avoidable collision which has had devastating consequences for Robert’s family and loved ones.

“Despite taking steps to ensure he was visible whilst out on his bike, Robert’s life was cut short because of the careless actions of another road user.”

PC Howells reminded motorists of their responsibility to remain fit to drive and alert behind the wheel.

“Every driver has a responsibility to remain fit to drive and to be fully alert behind the wheel. The circumstances of this case demonstrates the potentially catastrophic consequences when that responsibility is not upheld.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with Robert’s family at this difficult time. I hope this sentence provides them with some measure of closure as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”

Police said they would continue pursuing motorists whose actions cause serious injuries or fatalities on Wiltshire’s roads.

Road safety warning after fatal A350 collision

The prosecution highlights the risks posed by motorists who drive while impaired or fail to pay sufficient attention to vulnerable road users.

Mr Jones was travelling on a bicycle with lights and high-visibility clothing when the collision occurred.

Kolah’s guilty pleas and subsequent prison sentence bring the criminal proceedings to a conclusion, although the loss continues to affect Mr Jones’s family and loved ones.