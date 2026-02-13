Danielle Barrett, 28, has been jailed for six years after causing a fatal crash on the B1192 near Coningsby last July. The reckless driver overtook dangerously on a bend and collided head-on with a motorbike, killing 66-year-old Jeffrey Scott instantly.

Deadly Crash on a Bend

On 21 July 2023 at around 8:25am, Barrett was driving her Vauxhall Corsa southbound towards Boston. She attempted to overtake a slow-moving crop sprayer just before a left-hand bend. Barrett veered into the oncoming lane and smashed into Jeffrey Scott’s Ducati motorcycle.

The impact threw Mr Scott from his bike. He hit the windscreen of Barrett’s car before landing in a ditch, suffering fatal injuries at the scene.

Heavy Sentence for Dangerous Driving

Lincoln Crown Court handed Barrett a six-year prison sentence. She was also banned from driving for seven years and six months and will need an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

The Serious and Forensic Collision Investigation Units found no mechanical faults with either vehicle. Barrett’s dangerous manoeuvre was the sole cause of the crash.

Police Slam Fatal Overtake