Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

Danielle Barrett, 28, has been jailed for six years after causing a fatal crash on...

Published: 3:52 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:56 pm February 13, 2026

Danielle Barrett, 28, has been jailed for six years after causing a fatal crash on the B1192 near Coningsby last July. The reckless driver overtook dangerously on a bend and collided head-on with a motorbike, killing 66-year-old Jeffrey Scott instantly.

Deadly Crash on a Bend

On 21 July 2023 at around 8:25am, Barrett was driving her Vauxhall Corsa southbound towards Boston. She attempted to overtake a slow-moving crop sprayer just before a left-hand bend. Barrett veered into the oncoming lane and smashed into Jeffrey Scott’s Ducati motorcycle.

The impact threw Mr Scott from his bike. He hit the windscreen of Barrett’s car before landing in a ditch, suffering fatal injuries at the scene.

Heavy Sentence for Dangerous Driving

Lincoln Crown Court handed Barrett a six-year prison sentence. She was also banned from driving for seven years and six months and will need an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

The Serious and Forensic Collision Investigation Units found no mechanical faults with either vehicle. Barrett’s dangerous manoeuvre was the sole cause of the crash.

Police Slam Fatal Overtake

“This collision was solely due to the dangerous driving of Barrett when she moved into the opposing carriageway without a clear view ahead,” said Detective Sergeant James Perring. “CCTV footage proves she was overtaking at a dangerous spot.”

“Her impatience cost Mr Scott his life. Waiting just a few seconds for a safe overtake would have prevented this tragedy.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

What Artificial Intelligence Means for Everyday Digital Entertainment

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

LOCKDOWN Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

THEFT SPREE Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Watch Live