A reckless driver caught speeding at over 100mph just moments before a fatal crash has been locked up for a decade.

Deadly Crash on A19

Ryan Scott, 28, from Blyth, was sentenced on Monday, February 23, to 10 years behind bars. The horrific incident happened on the evening of Friday, December 5, on the A19 in Holystone, North Tyneside.

Scott was driving a Skoda Fabia northbound when it collided with Claire Laybourne’s Volkswagen T-Roc. The 39-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital but sadly died the next day.

Speeding and Hit-and-Run

Scott fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police found Scott’s DNA on the Skoda’s airbag, proving he was driving.

Vehicle data revealed Scott was doing 112mph just five seconds before impact.

The car’s ABS braked automatically, slowing to 90mph—still nearly 20mph over the speed limit.

Sentenced for Multiple Offences

Scott pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, driving uninsured, and failing to stop after the collision. He was held in custody and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On release, he faces a driving ban of 13 years and eight months.

“This sentence reflects the severe consequences of Scott’s appalling recklessness.”

