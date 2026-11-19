Bomb disposal specialists were called to a residential street in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, after police discovered ammunition and potentially hazardous substances at a property.

Three people were arrested as emergency services descended on Shelley Grove on Wednesday afternoon, 18 November.

Greater Manchester Police said officers attended the address at 2.22pm in an attempt to make an arrest as part of a separate, ongoing investigation.

During the operation, officers recovered ammunition and found substances that required specialist assessment.

A police cordon remained in place into Wednesday evening while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists assessed the scene.

Three arrested after ammunition found

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson and possession of ammunition.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing ammunition and explosive substances.

All three were taken into police custody for questioning.

Police have not confirmed the precise nature of the substances found or whether they posed an immediate explosive risk.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attend Shelley Grove

Police officers were joined by fire and ambulance crews during the emergency response. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its firefighters attended.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene, and officers recovered ammunition and discovered potentially hazardous substances.

“There is a cordon in place while the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) assesses the situation.”

The force added: “All three have been taken into police custody for questioning, and enquiries continue.

“We thank everyone for their patience while we deal with the incident.”

There has been no confirmed report of injuries. The cordon was still in place at the time of the latest police update, and no reopening time had been announced.