Police stormed three properties in Porthleven simultaneously, nabbing a man on serious drug charges. The dramatic raid happened early on Wednesday 18 February, leaving the town in shock.

Doors Forced Open, Drugs and Cash Seized

Officers from Falmouth and Helston Neighbourhood Team teamed up with Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) and Force Support Group (FSG) to execute the warrants. They smashed down doors and found a stash of drugs and cash hidden inside.

Social housing providers were informed of the operation. Since the raids led to property damage, the tenants must cover repair costs.

Dene Tregidgo, 34, Faces Heavy Charges

Dene Tregidgo, 34, of Trevisker Drive, has been hit with multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, plus involvement in supplying cocaine and cannabis.

“Tregidgo pleaded guilty at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 19 February and has been bailed ahead of sentencing in March.”

A woman in her 40s from Porthleven was also arrested, suspected of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering. She has since been released on police bail.

Got Info on Drug Dealing? Speak Up Now

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it online at the Devon & Cornwall Police website or call 101. For emergencies, dial 999 immediately.

Worried about anonymity? Use Crimestoppers to report crimes 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

