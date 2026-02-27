A notorious drug dealer has been locked up for nearly six years after breaking a police officer’s finger in Ipswich. Ian Gayle, 56, from the Ipswich area but with no fixed address, was caught red-handed during a dramatic arrest last July.

Chased and Caught on Wilberforce Street

Police stopped Gayle on 30 July in Wilberforce Street. He tried to flee but was violently assaulted an officer, causing a broken finger. A thorough search uncovered drug wraps, mobile phones, and cash on him.

Operation Spotlight Nets Major Victory

The arrest happened as part of Operation Spotlight, targeting crime in the Maple Together Clear Hold Build area of Ipswich.

Multiple Charges Lead to Long Sentence

On 14 February, Gayle pleaded guilty to several offences, including:

Possession with intent to supply Class A drug – cocaine

Possession with intent to supply Class B drug – amphetamine

Possession of cannabis

Assault by beating of an emergency worker

He was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months behind bars, a firm message to dealers targeting emergency workers and communities alike.

