FAKE BEER Drug Dealer Jailed After Hiding Class A Drugs in Fake Beer Can

A man who tried to smuggle a stash of Class A drugs inside a fake...

Published: 12:44 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:44 am February 26, 2026

A man who tried to smuggle a stash of Class A drugs inside a fake beer can has been locked up for over three years.

High-Speed Escape Ends in Arrest

Patrick Smith, 34, was spotted by the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) on December 3 in Woodston, Peterborough. Officers caught him chatting with known drug users in Cubitt Way. When they tried to search him, Smith sped off—mounting the kerb and narrowly missing both officers and bollards.

Drugs Hidden in Plain Sight

Smith’s car was later found parked in Earl Spencer Court. Officers caught him nearby trying to slip away on foot. During the search, police discovered a large ball of heroin and crack cocaine concealed inside a fake beer can, which Smith had dumped near a fence where he was lurking.

Sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court

Smith, from Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of criminal property (£290 cash), and obstructing an officer. On February 16, Cambridge Crown Court sentenced him to three years and two months behind bars. He also received a 43-month driving ban.

The court ordered the £290 cash to be handed over to Cambridge Recovery Service.

