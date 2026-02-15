Drug Dealer Jailed After Shocking Attack on Woman Outside Peterborough Surgery

Violent Confrontation in the Car Park

Lee Holliday, 43, a convicted drug dealer, lunged at a woman outside the Westwood Centre doctors’ surgery in Peterborough on 31 July. CCTV showed Holliday sprinting towards the victim’s car as she tried to drive away at around 1.30pm.

The woman halted, thinking something was wrong with her vehicle. But Holliday suddenly yanked open the rear passenger door and jumped in, shouting, “Drive, drive, they’re chasing me!”

Fury and Fight Inside the Car

When the victim refused to drive and told him to get out, Holliday stormed around to the driver’s side, yanked the door open, and tried to seize the ignition keys and steering wheel.

He put his hands around her neck and attempted to drag her out, ripping her shirt and necklace in the violent struggle. Luckily, the victim’s daughter, nearby at the time, stepped in and helped pull Holliday away until police arrived.

Justice Served at Cambridge Crown Court

After a tense trial ending on 12 February, Holliday was found guilty of common assault. He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison, which triggered a two-year suspended sentence for previous drug offences.

Holliday, from Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, faces time behind bars for his terrifying attack.