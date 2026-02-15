Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Shocking Attack on Woman Outside Peterborough Surgery

  Violent Confrontation in the Car Park Lee Holliday, 43, a convicted drug dealer, lunged...

Published: 6:21 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 6:21 pm February 15, 2026

 

Violent Confrontation in the Car Park

Lee Holliday, 43, a convicted drug dealer, lunged at a woman outside the Westwood Centre doctors’ surgery in Peterborough on 31 July. CCTV showed Holliday sprinting towards the victim’s car as she tried to drive away at around 1.30pm.

The woman halted, thinking something was wrong with her vehicle. But Holliday suddenly yanked open the rear passenger door and jumped in, shouting, “Drive, drive, they’re chasing me!”

Fury and Fight Inside the Car

When the victim refused to drive and told him to get out, Holliday stormed around to the driver’s side, yanked the door open, and tried to seize the ignition keys and steering wheel.

He put his hands around her neck and attempted to drag her out, ripping her shirt and necklace in the violent struggle. Luckily, the victim’s daughter, nearby at the time, stepped in and helped pull Holliday away until police arrived.

Justice Served at Cambridge Crown Court

After a tense trial ending on 12 February, Holliday was found guilty of common assault. He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison, which triggered a two-year suspended sentence for previous drug offences.

Holliday, from Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, faces time behind bars for his terrifying attack.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

ONE PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Travel
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

HIGH STAKES Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

Travel

Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

CANTERBURY BLAZE Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

COUNTY LINES Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

MORE CREWS HAVE BEEN SENT Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

DANGEROUS PREDATOR Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel

ARMED STAND OFF Police Dog Arlo Nabs First Firearms Suspect in Daring Dawn Arrest

Missing Persons

WOMAN ATTACKED Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Live News

URGENT WARNING Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

UK News

Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

UK News

Man Dies After Dashing Into Floodwater During Police Chase in Derbyshire

UK News

Man Dies After Dashing Into Floodwater During Police Chase in Derbyshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POWERCUT Power Cut Chaos After Man Scales Pylon Near Brighouse Supermarket

UK News

Power Cut Chaos After Man Scales Pylon Near Brighouse Supermarket

UK News

PECKHAM BLOODBATH Murder Probe Launched After Teen Fatally Stabbed in Peckham

UK News

Murder Probe Launched After Teen Fatally Stabbed in Peckham

UK News

TRIBUTES POUR IN Tragic Crash on A4042 Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Demi Edmunds

UK News

Tragic Crash on A4042 Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Demi Edmunds

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News

Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News

CAR ABLAZE Chaos on A13 Westbound at Rainham

UK News

Chaos on A13 Westbound at Rainham

UK News
Watch Live