Nexhat Hoda, 41, living with no fixed address, has been locked up for two years and four months at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (12/2).

Guilty Pleas Cover Multiple Offences

Back in November, Hoda admitted to several charges, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), using fake ID documents, handling criminal property, driving uninsured, and driving without a proper licence.

Fines, Forfeitures, and Deportation

Hoda was hit with a £228 court surcharge.

All drugs seized have been ordered destroyed.

Cash taken during the bust will be confiscated.

His vehicle faces a forfeiture order.

He will be deported after serving his jail term.

This crackdown sends a clear message that drug crime in Aylesbury won’t be tolerated.