Nexhat Hoda, 41, living with no fixed address, has been locked up for two years and four months at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (12/2).
Guilty Pleas Cover Multiple Offences
Back in November, Hoda admitted to several charges, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), using fake ID documents, handling criminal property, driving uninsured, and driving without a proper licence.
Fines, Forfeitures, and Deportation
- Hoda was hit with a £228 court surcharge.
- All drugs seized have been ordered destroyed.
- Cash taken during the bust will be confiscated.
- His vehicle faces a forfeiture order.
- He will be deported after serving his jail term.
This crackdown sends a clear message that drug crime in Aylesbury won’t be tolerated.