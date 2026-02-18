Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

  Edwin Taha Flouts UK Ban Again Edwin Taha, a drug dealer connected to the...

Published: 6:10 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 6:50 pm February 18, 2026

 

Edwin Taha Flouts UK Ban Again

Edwin Taha, a drug dealer connected to the tragic death of beloved Yarm man Luke Jobson, has been hit with jail time once more for breaching a deportation order. The 25-year-old French national admitted he ignored the ban to be with his dying grandmother and to register his baby son’s birth certificate details.

From Violence to Deportation – And Back

  • Back in 2019, Taha was jailed for drug dealing and affray after Luke Jobson, 22, an engineering student, was chased by a gang in Yarm.
  • Luke fled what prosecutors called a “pack of wolves” pepper spray attack, but tragically drowned during the escape.
  • Following the attack, Taha was deported to France in 2023.

Repeat Offender Brought Back to Justice

Taha’s run-ins with the law didn’t stop there. Arrested again for drug offences in August 2023, he was released early due to an administrative error. He was snapped up once more in September 2024 for further drug crimes and for breaching his deportation order.

Newcastle Crown Court Judge Recorder Simon Goldberg KC slammed Taha with a 28-month sentence for illegally re-entering the UK, to be served consecutively on top of his previous time. The court was clear: “I am told you will be deported. That is not a matter for this court.”

More Deportations on the Horizon

After serving his time, Taha was deported again last November. But he returned from Paris in January and was swiftly arrested for illegal entry. Prosecutor Emily Sanderson confirmed Taha faces deportation yet again.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BRUTAL ATTACK Rapist Peter Gilbert Jailed for 20 Years After Brutal Attacks

Court News

POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News

CHILD CRUELTY Man Jailed for Tattooing Kids with Permanent Inks

UK News

CODE CRACKERS Kent Drug Dealer ‘Zanyenergy’ Locked Up After Police Crack EncroChat Codes

UK News

MORE ARRESTS Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Six Held After Shocking Shots Fired and Stabbing in Kingswinford

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Syrian Refugee Jailed for Brutal Rape of Glasgow Student

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARSON PROBE Chaos in Dagenham as Fireworks Trigger House Blaze in Dagenham

UK News

Chaos in Dagenham as Fireworks Trigger House Blaze in Dagenham

UK News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

STORM BLAST Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News

MONSTER JAILED Paedophile Boss of Online Abuse Rings Jailed for Over 11 Years

UK News

Paedophile Boss of Online Abuse Rings Jailed for Over 11 Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Malachy Dozie Mbah After Early Morning Crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News

Tragic Death of Malachy Dozie Mbah After Early Morning Crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News
Watch Live