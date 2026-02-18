Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

Edwin Taha Flouts UK Ban Again

Edwin Taha, a drug dealer connected to the tragic death of beloved Yarm man Luke Jobson, has been hit with jail time once more for breaching a deportation order. The 25-year-old French national admitted he ignored the ban to be with his dying grandmother and to register his baby son’s birth certificate details.

From Violence to Deportation – And Back

Back in 2019, Taha was jailed for drug dealing and affray after Luke Jobson, 22, an engineering student, was chased by a gang in Yarm.

Luke fled what prosecutors called a “pack of wolves” pepper spray attack, but tragically drowned during the escape.

Following the attack, Taha was deported to France in 2023.

Repeat Offender Brought Back to Justice

Taha’s run-ins with the law didn’t stop there. Arrested again for drug offences in August 2023, he was released early due to an administrative error. He was snapped up once more in September 2024 for further drug crimes and for breaching his deportation order.

Newcastle Crown Court Judge Recorder Simon Goldberg KC slammed Taha with a 28-month sentence for illegally re-entering the UK, to be served consecutively on top of his previous time. The court was clear: “I am told you will be deported. That is not a matter for this court.”

More Deportations on the Horizon

After serving his time, Taha was deported again last November. But he returned from Paris in January and was swiftly arrested for illegal entry. Prosecutor Emily Sanderson confirmed Taha faces deportation yet again.