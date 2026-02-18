Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

A 41-year-old man has been slammed with a seven-year jail sentence for running a major drugs operation across Birmingham.

Asim Akram Busted for Running Snapchat Drugs Line

Asim Akram was caught controlling the notorious “Snowbrum” drug line, which used Snapchat to peddle Class A substances in the city. West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce launched a full probe into this digital drugs network.

Police Crack Down on Online Supply of Crack, Cocaine, Heroin & More

The investigation uncovered Akram as the mastermind behind the Snapchat account promoting illegal drugs.

Between February and September 2025, he advertised and sold crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

On 18 September, officers raided a Saltley address and arrested Akram.

They seized mobiles linked to the line, significant quantities of Class A and B drugs, plus large sums of cash.

Guilty Plea Seals Fate

Akram pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

His conviction delivers a strong message against digital drug lines operating under the radar of law enforcement.