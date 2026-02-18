Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KINGPIN JAILED Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

A 41-year-old man has been slammed with a seven-year jail sentence for running a major...

Published: 8:06 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 12:44 pm February 18, 2026

A 41-year-old man has been slammed with a seven-year jail sentence for running a major drugs operation across Birmingham.

Asim Akram Busted for Running Snapchat Drugs Line

Asim Akram was caught controlling the notorious “Snowbrum” drug line, which used Snapchat to peddle Class A substances in the city. West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce launched a full probe into this digital drugs network.

Police Crack Down on Online Supply of Crack, Cocaine, Heroin & More

  • The investigation uncovered Akram as the mastermind behind the Snapchat account promoting illegal drugs.
  • Between February and September 2025, he advertised and sold crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.
  • On 18 September, officers raided a Saltley address and arrested Akram.
  • They seized mobiles linked to the line, significant quantities of Class A and B drugs, plus large sums of cash.

Guilty Plea Seals Fate

Akram pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

His conviction delivers a strong message against digital drug lines operating under the radar of law enforcement.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

MAJOR RESPONCE Blaze Hits Tenterden Home — 8 Fire Engines Race to Scene

UK News

Child Abuser Locked Up for 20 Years After Leeds Investigation

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Police Hunt Driver After Blue Skoda Blasts Through Leeds Causing Chaos

UK News

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

SNIFFED OUT Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

RECKLESS KILL Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News

MASSIVE GROW Cannabis Kingpin Busted in Hove: 437 Plants and 5kg Seized

UK News

RECKLESS DRIVER Warrington Man Banged Up After Reckless Road Rage Crash

UK News

Three Locked Up Over Horrific Cottingham Kidnap

UK News

FIND THEM Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

SERIAL FLASHER Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News

HUMBLE AND SWEET Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

UK News

Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

UK News

URGENT RECALL Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

UK News

Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SET FOR TRIAL Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

Court News

Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

Court News

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LONDON CHAOS Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

POLICE PROBE Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

KINGPIN JAILED Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News

Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News
Watch Live