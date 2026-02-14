Watch Live
LUCKY ESCAPE Drug Stop Turns Deadly Chase in Sudbury

What started as a routine police stop in Sudbury on 8 November turned into a...

Published: 8:30 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 8:30 am February 14, 2026

What started as a routine police stop in Sudbury on 8 November turned into a terrifying life-or-death struggle. Officers pulled over a vehicle linked to a suspected drug supply. But when PC Owen Turner opened the driver’s door, 33-year-old Josef Zielinski slammed the car into reverse and took off at speed.

Officer Clings to Reversing Escapee

Bodycam footage captured the chaos as PC Turner desperately jumped onto the side of the speeding car. Another officer was knocked down and dragged as the vehicle crashed into a parked car behind it. PC Turner managed to switch off the ignition, but Zielinski fired it up again. The tense struggle only ended when police wrestled Zielinski out of the car and cuffed him.

Amid the chaos, officers found ten wraps of cocaine hidden beneath the vehicle — dropped by Zielinski during his frantic escape attempt.

Jailed for Drugs, Dangerous Driving and Assault

At Ipswich Crown Court on 6 February, Zielinski copped a four-year prison sentence and a three-year driving ban. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

The officers suffered only minor injuries, but it was a close call. PC Turner said:

“I conduct vehicle stops daily and what I thought would be a simple stop left me thinking that I might die and that my colleague and friend was either seriously injured or dead.

“What Zielinski did showed his only desire was to escape, with no regard for anyone other than himself. This is something that I will never forget and it will stay with me forever.”

 

