FLIGHT DRAMA Drunk Air Rage Boss Yells “I Want to Fight You” at Crew Before Pummelling Paramedic at Heathrow

Published: 3:29 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:29 pm February 18, 2026

A man from Ilford caused chaos on a flight out of Heathrow after getting plastered and launching a full-on assault on airline staff and a paramedic.

Flight Drama: Drunken Yob Causes Mayhem

Yogeshwar Sharma, from Lansdowne Road, Ilford, pled guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Feb 13) to boarding a plane drunk, threatening behaviour, assaulting a paramedic, and smoking on board. The incidents occurred on November 25 last year during a flight set for Delhi, India.

Prosecutor Kate Fassam-Wright revealed police were called after the crew reported a “drunk and abusive male” onboard. Sharma had shouted foul language and “I want to fight you” at airline staff after being told he was too drunk to fly.

Refused to Leave, Lit Up and Lunged at Medics

Sharma refused to leave the plane when asked, then lit up a vape after being told he couldn’t smoke. After being dragged off, he tried to spit at officers before lunging at a paramedic and punching them on the chin with a clenched fist.

The court heard Sharma had downed a litre of vodka and taken prescribed medication before boarding. He claims he can’t remember getting on the plane and is “disgusted by his behaviour”.

On Bail, Sentencing Set for March 4

Sharma was granted bail and is set to be sentenced at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on March 4. Heathrow travellers can only hope for smoother skies next time.

