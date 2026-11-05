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HOLIDAY HORRORS Drunk TUI passenger faces jail after exposing herself on flight from Birmingham to Florida

A drunken passenger who pulled down her underwear and exposed herself in front of holidaymakers on a flight from Birmingham to Florida has been warned she could face prison.

Sarah Parker, 30, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, caused a major disruption aboard a TUI aircraft after ignoring instructions to remain seated during take-off.

The incident forced the flight to divert to Manchester Airport, with prosecutors estimating the financial loss at £20,000.

Parker has admitted three offences, including outraging public decency, and will now be sentenced at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Passenger exposed herself during take-off

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard that Parker was travelling from Birmingham Airport to Melbourne, Florida, on 24 July 2025.

She was intoxicated when she left her seat and attempted to use the toilet during take-off, despite instructions to remain seated.

Cabin crew reminded her of the safety requirements, but Parker then pulled down her shorts and underwear before squatting in the aircraft aisle in full view of other passengers.

The incident caused distress among those on board and raised concerns about passenger safety.

Flight diverted to Manchester Airport

The disruption was serious enough for the aircraft to divert to Manchester rather than continue its planned journey to Florida.

Prosecutor Edward Downes told magistrates that Parker’s conduct had caused significant disruption and financial losses.

He said: “Her behaviour was distressing to passengers, causing danger.”

The prosecutor also told the court that Parker had exposed herself in view of other passengers.

The flight diversion resulted in an estimated £20,000 loss, according to the prosecution.

Woman admits three offences

Parker previously pleaded guilty to outraging public decency, being drunk on an aircraft and failing to comply with the pilot’s lawful instructions.

The court heard that she had ignored an instruction to remain in her seat and instead attempted to make her way to the toilet.

At an earlier hearing, District Judge Simon Blakebrough described the incident as serious.

He told Parker: “Exposing yourself on a plane full of passengers is quite serious.”

Magistrates send case to Crown Court

At a hearing on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, prosecutor Edward Downes argued that the magistrates’ sentencing powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

Magistrates agreed that the offences were serious enough to require sentencing at the Crown Court.

The case was referred to Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, where a judge will have wider sentencing powers.

Parker is due to appear for sentencing on 1 December 2026.

She could receive a custodial sentence, although the court has not yet determined her punishment.

The incident happened more than a year before the latest hearing and resulted in substantial disruption to the transatlantic flight.

No further details have been confirmed about the number of passengers affected or whether TUI intends to pursue Parker for the financial losses attributed to the diversion.

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