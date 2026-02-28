Thousands of passengers are stranded after Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest hub, abruptly halted flights amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The shutdown follows a wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting widespread airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Airspace Chaos After Major US and Israeli Strikes

In a move announced by Donald Trump on Saturday, joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran sent shockwaves through the region. Iranian and Iraqi airspace quickly closed, forcing flights to take dangerous detours. Aircraft normally routed through the Gulf vanished from radar around 6am GMT, rerouting west over Saudi Arabia instead.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), handling around 250,000 passengers daily, suspended all flights. Emirates confirmed a temporary operations suspension “due to multiple regional airspace closures” and offered refunds and rebookings, prioritising passenger safety above all.

Stranded Tourists and Cancelled Flights Across the Region

Holidaymakers in Abu Dhabi reported hearing loud explosions, with hotels handing out free ice lollies to calm nerves.

Passengers on British Airways’ fully boarded Dubai-Heathrow flight were told mid-boarding that the flight was cancelled due to airspace closure.

A Qatar Airways flight from Birmingham to Doha aborted its journey after reaching only French airspace, turning back amid escalating conflict.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Flydubai, Wizz Air, and several others also cancelled or suspended flights to Dubai, Doha, Israel, Bahrain, and more, with some setbacks lasting until at least 7 March.

Safety warnings and travel bans are in full effect. The Foreign Office advises Brits in the region to shelter indoors and avoid all travel to Israel and Palestine.

Middle East on Edge as Explosions Rock Cities

Explosions were reported across Iran, including Tehran, following failed nuclear talks and subsequent military actions. Iran retaliated with missile strikes targeting US military bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain. Projectiles streaked over Dubai, home to 240,000 Britons, sparking further travel chaos and heightened security.

What Travellers Need to Know

Passage cancellations have grounded flights globally, with long detours causing congestion and delays expected for days. Airlines urge travellers to stay updated with their operators ahead of travel.

The Foreign Office warns against all travel to conflict zones and advises British nationals to “immediately shelter in place” and follow local safety guidelines.

