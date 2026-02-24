Watch Live
Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a poignant visit to a UK-backed sexual and reproductive health...

Published: 11:53 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:54 pm February 24, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a poignant visit to a UK-backed sexual and reproductive health service programme in Somalia. Her two-day trip to the East African nation shone a spotlight on vital support for women facing violence in conflict-hit regions ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Reaching Women in Crisis Zones

The programme spans 39 health facilities across five Somali regions — Banadir, Bay, Mudug, Lower Shabelle, and Galgaduud — where insecurity and displacement hit hardest. The UK funds this initiative to bolster healthcare services, fight stigma, and offer hope to survivors of sexual violence.

At a Mogadishu hospital on 24 February, the Duchess met victims of sexual and gender-based violence supported by the International Rescue Committee. She listened to harrowing stories of female genital mutilation, rape, and assault, revealing the brutal realities many Somali women endure.

UK Aid Supports Nearly 130,000 Women and Girls

Between 2024 and 2025, UK assistance helped almost 130,000 Somali women and girls. Survivors got clinical care, hygiene supplies, dignity kits, and critical psychosocial support — all vital to healing from gender-based violence (GBV).

Security Threats and Strong Partnerships

The Duchess’s visit wasn’t just about healthcare. She also addressed the menace of the terror group al-Shabaab. At Uganda House in Villa Somalia, she and Somalia’s first daughter, Jihan Abdullahi Hassan, heard firsthand accounts from victims abused by the militants. The chilling stories underscored the importance of the UK-Somalia security alliance.

Wives of Somali soldiers shared the perils they face at home while their husbands battle al-Shabaab insurgents, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing conflict.

Championing Women’s Leadership Amidst Turmoil

Somali organisations, including the Ifrah Foundation, ALIGHT Somali Women’s Leadership Initiative, and Somali Women Study Centre, revealed to the Duchess how drought, conflict, and scarce resources worsen gender-based violence.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted the Duchess at Villa Somalia for a wide-ranging discussion on women’s critical role in peacebuilding and ensuring justice for GBV survivors.

“The Duchess welcomed the Federal Government of Somalia’s Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan, urging its robust implementation to improve conditions on the ground,” the UK Embassy said.

UK Efforts Make a Real Difference

The 39 UK-funded clinics provide crucial services amid challenging security and displacement issues. The Duchess’s visit highlights Britain’s ongoing commitment to aid Somali women facing violence and to fight for peace and stability across the region.

As the Duchess departed on 24 February to continue her regional tour, her trip sent a clear message: the fight for women’s rights and security in conflict zones remains a global priority.

