Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

Two Men Sentenced After Police Crackdown

Two men have been slammed with prison sentences after admitting to offences involving class A drugs. Lee Austin, 35, from Llantrisant, was handed three years and two months behind bars for his role in supplying cocaine and possessing crack cocaine.

Tegan Smith, 21, from Cardiff, received two years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. Their sentencing took place at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Police Sting Leads to Arrests

The case stems from a South Wales Police operation. Officers from the organised crime unit had been eyeing a red Ford Fiesta known to be linked with drug users in Talbot Green. The vehicle was tailed until it stopped on a dead-end street.

Lee Austin was nabbed at the wheel. Meanwhile, Smith bolted and escaped initially, but left behind a black bag and jacket. Police found multiple wraps of crack cocaine and some cash in the bag, plus more crack and a mobile phone in the jacket pocket.

Smith was caught and arrested days later.

Police Comment on Drug Impact