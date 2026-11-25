Andy Taylor, the guitarist whose playing helped shape Duran Duran’s early sound, has died aged 65 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer, the band and his family have announced.

Taylor joined the group in 1980 after moving from the North East to Birmingham. He played on some of Duran Duran’s best-known songs, including “Rio” and “Hungry Like the Wolf”.

Tributes from family and bandmates

His wife, Tracey, described him as “the rock of our family” and said he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The band said Taylor brought “fire and swagger” to its music and helped drive the songs that took them around the world. Taylor, John Taylor and Roger Taylor were all members of the band, but were not related.

Career with Duran Duran

The group signed with EMI Records in 1980 and built an international following during the decade. Taylor played on albums including Rio and was part of the line-up behind hits such as “Planet Earth” and “A View to a Kill”. The latter became the first James Bond theme to top the US singles chart.

Born in Tynemouth in 1961, Taylor grew up in Cullercoats, Northumberland. He later wrote about his life in the band in his autobiography, Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran.