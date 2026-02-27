This is Olax Outis, the Dutch suspect currently in custody for vandalising Sir Winston Churchill’s iconic statue in Parliament Square.
Links to Radical Pro-Palestinian Group
Outis is reportedly tied to the Dutch activist group Free the Filton 24 NL. The group has made headlines for attacking Elbit Systems facilities in the Netherlands, a company with defence contracts linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Pro-Palestinian Motive Behind Bold Protest
Known for his pro-Palestinian stance, Outis’s defacement of Churchill’s statue appears to be a provocative political message aimed at Britain’s colonial legacy and recent Middle East tensions.
More news from Churchill