SCUMBAG Dutchman Nabbed for Defacing Winston Churchill Statue

This is Olax Outis, the Dutch suspect currently in custody for vandalising Sir Winston Churchill’s...

Published: 11:56 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:56 am February 27, 2026

This is Olax Outis, the Dutch suspect currently in custody for vandalising Sir Winston Churchill’s iconic statue in Parliament Square.

Links to Radical Pro-Palestinian Group

 

Outis is reportedly tied to the Dutch activist group Free the Filton 24 NL. The group has made headlines for attacking Elbit Systems facilities in the Netherlands, a company with defence contracts linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

 

Pro-Palestinian Motive Behind Bold Protest

Known for his pro-Palestinian stance, Outis’s defacement of Churchill’s statue appears to be a provocative political message aimed at Britain’s colonial legacy and recent Middle East tensions.

