Jurors at a Florida murder trial have been shown police interview footage of Dwain Hall laughing as detectives questioned him about material found on his phone.

Hall, 54, is on trial over the death of British woman Sonia Exelby. He denies murdering her.

Prosecutors allege that Hall exploited Ms Exelby’s vulnerability after they met online and that she became frightened before travelling to the United States.

Prosecutors outline allegations

The court heard that Ms Exelby had experienced longstanding mental health difficulties and had communicated with people online.

Prosecutors allege Hall manipulated her and later killed her in Florida. The jury has heard evidence concerning phone records and items recovered during the investigation.

Ms Exelby’s sister, Gemma Isaj, told the court that her sister had confided she was afraid and believed threats had been made against her and her family.

She also described becoming concerned when Ms Exelby failed to attend a planned meeting and later discovering she was missing.

Defence denies murder allegation

Hall’s lawyer told jurors: “We believe that when you listen to all the facts and evidence in this case, you will arrive at the decision that Dwain Hall did not murder.”

The trial is continuing. The allegations remain for the jury to determine.

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