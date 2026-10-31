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BANK CHECKS DWP begins bank checks for Universal Credit, Pension Credit and ESA claimants

New bank checks affecting people who claim Universal Credit, Pension Credit and New Style Employment and Support Allowance have begun after the Department for Work and Pensions used its new anti-fraud powers for the first time.

The DWP announced on 26 October that it had issued its first Eligibility Verification Notice, requiring financial institutions to check whether certain accounts receiving benefit payments meet indicators that could suggest an incorrect claim.

The checks are intended to help identify undeclared savings and periods spent overseas that may affect entitlement. The Government estimates the measure could save £1.2 billion by 2030-31.

Which benefits are affected?

The new powers can be used in relation to Universal Credit, Pension Credit and New Style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Banks will check relevant accounts against eligibility indicators supplied by the department and flag matches that may require further investigation. Linked accounts, including joint accounts, can be within scope.

The DWP says a flag does not mean a person has committed fraud or that their benefits will automatically be stopped. Officials must carry out further enquiries before making decisions about entitlement.

What information can the DWP receive?

According to the department’s published guidance, information that may be shared when an account meets an eligibility indicator includes the names of account holders, account numbers, sort codes, amounts held in relevant accounts and dates of transactions made abroad.

The powers do not allow officials to log into online banking, monitor accounts in real time or see how people spend their money. They are not a general power to inspect every purchase.

The first notices are being used as part of a controlled test-and-learn phase, with independent oversight before any wider rollout.

Government says fraud and error cost £1.5bn

The DWP estimates that undeclared savings and time spent abroad contributed to around £1.5 billion in fraud and error involving Universal Credit and Pension Credit in 2025-26.

Minister for Innovation, Fraud and Data Lilian Greenwood said: “We are not interested in where people do their weekly shop or how much they’re spending on new clothes.”

She said banks would be asked to identify cases where a claimant might no longer meet benefit rules, allowing officials to investigate further.

The new powers were introduced under the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Act 2025 and form part of a broader government programme targeting incorrect benefit payments and debt.

What should claimants do?

People receiving affected benefits should continue to report relevant changes in their circumstances, including changes in savings, household arrangements and time spent outside the UK.

Claimants can read the DWP’s official guidance for a full explanation of the checks and information that may be shared.

 

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