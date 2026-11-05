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VIOLENT RAPIST Dylan Millns jailed for 15 years after repeatedly raping and violently attacking woman in Nottingham

A violent rapist who repeatedly attacked a woman during a terrifying ordeal lasting several hours has been jailed for 15 years.

Dylan Millns, 28, of Wintersdale Drive, Leicester, subjected the woman to repeated sexual assaults and violence inside a house in Nottingham in 2024.

During the attack, he forced her face into a pillow until she could no longer breathe.

The woman eventually managed to escape through a window before contacting police.

Millns was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 November, following a three-week trial.

He was convicted of four counts of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation.

Woman escaped through window after sustained attack

Nottingham Crown Court heard how the woman endured hours of abuse at the hands of Millns.

He repeatedly raped and struck her during the ordeal, leaving her with significant physical and emotional injuries.

At one point, Millns pushed her head into a pillow with enough force to prevent her from breathing.

The woman eventually escaped from the property through a window and reported what had happened to Nottinghamshire Police.

Detectives launched an investigation that led to Millns being charged.

Rapist tried to manipulate victim from prison

While awaiting trial at HMP Nottingham, Millns repeatedly contacted the woman by telephone.

Police said he attempted to manipulate her into withdrawing her support for the prosecution and not giving evidence against him.

The calls formed part of further attempts to interfere with the course of justice.

Despite this pressure, the woman continued to support the police investigation and gave evidence during the criminal proceedings.

A jury subsequently found Millns guilty of four counts of rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of intentional strangulation.

He also admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two other women assaulted in separate incidents

The court also considered offences involving two additional women.

In separate cases dating back to 2023, Millns admitted assault by beating against one woman and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another.

The offences were investigated separately before being dealt with at sentencing.

In total, three women were identified as victims of his violence.

Judge imposes 15-year prison sentence

At Nottingham Crown Court, Millns was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an additional five years on extended licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Restraining orders were imposed to protect all three victims from further contact.

Detective condemns ‘truly despicable offender’

Detective Constable Oliver Bennett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, condemned Millns following the sentencing.

He said: “This was a sustained attack carried out by a truly despicable offender who inflicted brutal violence on the victim, leaving her significant emotional trauma. Throughout this case, he has shown no remorse for the suffering he caused.”

The detective praised the woman’s determination to support the investigation despite the trauma she had endured.

“The victim has shown exceptional courage throughout what has been an incredibly difficult process,” he said.

“While no sentence can undo the harm caused, I hope this outcome offers her some measure of justice as she continues her recovery with the support of her loved ones, who have also been deeply affected by this case.”

Nottinghamshire Police said tackling violence against women and girls remained a priority, with officers committed to protecting victims and bringing offenders before the courts.

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