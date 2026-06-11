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Ealing Police Release E-Fit After Attempted Rape in Walpole Park

Ealing Police Release E-Fit After Attempted Rape in Walpole Park

Detectives in Ealing are hunting a man suspected of attempted rape in Walpole Park on Tuesday, 13 January at 6:30pm. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached, pushed to the ground, and fought off the attacker. Police have issued an e-fit of the man and are appealing for information.

Suspect Description

The man is described as slim to average build with thick, dark-brown hair and appears to be of Middle Eastern heritage. At the time of the incident, he wore a black puffer jacket, grey trousers, and black shoes with white soles.

Victims Brave Escape

Despite the attack, the victim managed to resist and escape unharmed. Police emphasise the importance of community help in identifying the suspect.

Police Appeal For Leads

If you recognise the man in the e-fit, contact police on 101 quoting reference 6428/13JAN. Ealing officers are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid their investigation.

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