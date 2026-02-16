Fire Erupts on Massive Container Ship

Disaster struck the One Humber, a massive container ship flying the Panamanian flag, as it steamed through the Solent off Portsmouth on the morning of February 14. Flames broke out in the engine room just after 5.25am, sparking an urgent emergency response.

Fast Action by Coast Guard Quashes Fire

HM Coastguard swiftly dispatched rescue vessels to tackle the blaze. Thanks to quick work, the fire was soon under control and entirely extinguished. Tugs then towed the stricken ship safely into Southampton.

“No one was reported injured and the crew was accounted for. There were no reports of pollution,” an HM Coastguard spokesperson confirmed.

Meet the One Humber: Southampton’s Frequent Visitor

Built in 2006

Gigantic 336 metres in length

Registered in Panama

Regularly delivers cars and vehicles to Southampton Port

Tracking data confirms the One Humber is now securely moored in Southampton, with no ongoing threat to the public or environment.