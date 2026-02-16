Watch Live
CARGO SHIP BLAZE Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

  Fire Erupts on Massive Container Ship Disaster struck the One Humber, a massive container...

Published: 1:19 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 1:19 pm February 16, 2026

 

Fire Erupts on Massive Container Ship

Disaster struck the One Humber, a massive container ship flying the Panamanian flag, as it steamed through the Solent off Portsmouth on the morning of February 14. Flames broke out in the engine room just after 5.25am, sparking an urgent emergency response.

Fast Action by Coast Guard Quashes Fire

HM Coastguard swiftly dispatched rescue vessels to tackle the blaze. Thanks to quick work, the fire was soon under control and entirely extinguished. Tugs then towed the stricken ship safely into Southampton.

“No one was reported injured and the crew was accounted for. There were no reports of pollution,” an HM Coastguard spokesperson confirmed.

Meet the One Humber: Southampton’s Frequent Visitor

  • Built in 2006
  • Gigantic 336 metres in length
  • Registered in Panama
  • Regularly delivers cars and vehicles to Southampton Port

Tracking data confirms the One Humber is now securely moored in Southampton, with no ongoing threat to the public or environment.

