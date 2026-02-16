Man in 20s Hospitalised After Head Injury

Police were called just before 2am on Sunday, February 15, to reports of an assault on Bell Green, Sydenham. Paramedics treated a man in his 20s for a head injury before rushing him to a major trauma centre. Luckily, his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

No Arrests Yet – Police Seek Witnesses

A cordon was quickly set up near Bell Green Southend Lane bus stop after the incident. No suspects have been caught so far. The Met Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call 101, quoting CAD783/15Feb.

Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

The London Ambulance Service confirmed receiving the call at 1:53am, dispatching ambulances, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer, and even a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated a man for a head injury and took him to a major trauma centre.”

For those with information, police can be contacted on 101 with reference CAD783/15Feb.