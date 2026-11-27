A passenger aboard an easyJet flight forced to turn back to Edinburgh Airport after a loud bang has described the terrifying moments as the aircraft declared an emergency shortly after take-off.

The Airbus A321neo was bound for London Gatwick on Thursday evening, 26 November, when the crew transmitted the emergency code 7700 and returned to Edinburgh amid reports of an engine problem.

A man identifying himself as passenger Bradley Jennings said in that he heard a “huge bang” and was left uncertain what was happening on board.

“Absolutely terrifying. Huge bang and no idea what was happening for a good 30 minutes with no updates from crew or pilot,” he wrote.

He later said his wife had suffered a panic attack but praised the cabin crew’s response.

“My wife had a panic attack during this, and the staff were great, calm and reassuring. Scary for them too id imagine,” he wrote.

He added: “Just being in that situation, not knowing what is going on, is absolutely terrifying.”

The comments were published publicly in response to FlightDrama’s coverage. UKNIP has not independently verified the man’s identity or spoken to him directly.

Emergency declared after reports of engine trouble

Reports that aircraft communications messages, known as ACARS, showed warnings involving the No 1, or left, engine, including a reported engine stall and high exhaust gas temperatures.

It subsequently reported that the left engine had been shut down while the aircraft remained airborne at approximately 5,000ft.

Aircraft lands safely back at Edinburgh

The plane circled as its pilots prepared to return to Edinburgh Airport. The aircraft landed safely around 53 minutes after departure.

Residents in the area also reported hearing a loud bang overhead. Emergency crews were reported at the airport as the flight returned.

No injuries have been confirmed. The aircraft’s emergency code, 7700, alerts air traffic control that a plane requires priority assistance and does not itself identify the type of emergency.

UKNIP will update this report if further information is confirmed by the airline or airport authorities.