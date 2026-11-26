An easyJet flight bound for London Gatwick was forced to return to Edinburgh Airport on Thursday night after declaring an in-flight emergency shortly after take-off.

Flight U2816, operated by an Airbus A321neo, departed Edinburgh at around 9pm on 26 November before its crew transmitted the emergency transponder code 7700.

People living near the airport reported hearing a loud bang as the aircraft climbed. The plane subsequently circled the area before landing safely back at Edinburgh.

Possible engine problem investigated

Aviation reports indicate the aircraft experienced an engine-related problem shortly after departure.

Reported aircraft system alerts included an engine stall indication and elevated exhaust gas temperatures. There were also reports that the left engine was shut down during the return.

The precise cause of the incident has not yet been established, and the reports do not confirm that an engine explosion occurred.

Emergency crews respond at Edinburgh Airport

Emergency services were mobilised as the aircraft prepared to return to the airport.

Local reports described police and fire crews attending the area, with temporary road restrictions introduced as part of the response.

The aircraft landed safely after circling Edinburgh. There were no confirmed reports of injuries in the initial accounts.

What does squawk 7700 mean?

The code 7700 is used by pilots to signal a general emergency to air traffic control. It alerts controllers that an aircraft requires priority assistance.

The code can be used for a range of situations and does not, on its own, identify the nature or severity of a technical fault.

The circumstances of the emergency remain subject to confirmation from the airline and aviation authorities.