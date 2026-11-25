At least 31 people have been killed and 21 injured after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Cairo’s Ring Road in Giza, according to updated figures from Egyptian authorities.

The fire broke out in the Al-Warraq district near Imbaba on Wednesday, 25 November. The tanker was carrying petroleum products and the flames spread to vehicles travelling nearby.

Dozens of vehicles burned

Egypt’s Public Prosecution gave a preliminary estimate of 27 cars and motorcycles damaged or burned. The Health Ministry said 39 ambulances took part in the response and injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Earlier figures put the death toll at 30 and the number of injured at 15. Authorities have since reported higher totals, and the final toll may change as assessments continue.

Investigation under way

Prosecutors are investigating how the tanker overturned and what caused the fire. A preliminary inspection indicated that the truck crossed the concrete median before catching fire. The cause has not been conclusively established.

Authorities have ordered DNA testing to help identify victims whose identities have not yet been confirmed.