Leicestershire Police have charged eight people following a massive murder investigation into the disappearance of Gary Piatek.

Raids Hit Evington, Dorset & Birmingham

Warrants were executed early Tuesday morning at several addresses in Evington, Broad Avenue, Dorset, and Birmingham. Intensive searches with specialist teams and equipment continue at Broad Avenue, where investigators are hunting for any trace of 60-year-old Gary Piatek, missing since April 2024.

Who’s Been Charged?

Yosif Ibrahim , 43, Broad Avenue, Leicester – charged with murder.

Omed Firuzman , 25, Ashley Road, Bournemouth – charged with murder.

Dalya Rabati , 29, Frazer Nash Close, Isleworth – charged under Proceeds of Crime Act and fraud.

Dilan Rabati , 34, Broad Avenue, Leicester – charged under Proceeds of Crime Act.

Ahmed Nabla , 34, Broad Avenue, Leicester – charged under Proceeds of Crime Act.

Diar Muhammedy , 34, Falmouth Road, Leicester – charged with assisting an offender.

Mabast Khalid , 21, Manway Close, Birmingham – charged with assisting an offender.

, 21, Manway Close, Birmingham – charged with assisting an offender. Nazem Kakamando, 50, Gordon Road, Birmingham – charged with fraud by false representation and Proceeds of Crime offences.

Custody and Court Dates

All eight have been remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Friday). Meanwhile, a 61-year-old Leicester man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

The intense hunt for Gary Piatek’s whereabouts continues while police piece together the disturbing case.