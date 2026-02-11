Two More Bodies Found Linked to School Massacre

Canadian police have uncovered two additional victims at a home tied to the horrific high school shooting in British Columbia. The tragedy at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School initially left six dead at the scene. A seventh victim died en route to hospital, and now with the latest discoveries, the death toll stands at eight – including the suspected gunman.

Gunman Found Dead on School Premises

Responding officers found the shooter with a “self-inflicted injury.” Authorities have confirmed no further suspects are outstanding and declared the public is no longer under threat. However, two victims are in critical condition airlifted to hospital, while about 25 more suffered non-life-threatening injuries, overwhelming the small community’s medical resources.

Lockdown Ends After Lengthy Security Sweep

The community faced a tense shelter-in-place order until 5:45 pm local time as police secured multiple scenes — both at the school and the nearby residence. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the residential victims are connected and whether the attacks happened before or after the school shooting.

Schools Closed Amidst Mourning

Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Elementary Schools, serving 175 students, remain shut for the week. A notice on the school website stated, “Due to the tragic events that unfolded in the community of Tumbler Ridge today, Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week.”

The heartbreaking massacre has rocked the quiet northeastern British Columbia town as authorities continue piecing together the full grim picture.