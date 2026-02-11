Watch Live

BLOOD BSTH

  • Home
  • UK News

SCHOOOL MASSACRE Shock After Fatal Canadian School Shooting: Eight Dead Including Gunman

Two More Bodies Found Linked to School Massacre Canadian police have uncovered two additional victims...

Published: 12:58 am February 11, 2026
Updated: 6:10 am February 11, 2026

Two More Bodies Found Linked to School Massacre

Canadian police have uncovered two additional victims at a home tied to the horrific high school shooting in British Columbia. The tragedy at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School initially left six dead at the scene. A seventh victim died en route to hospital, and now with the latest discoveries, the death toll stands at eight – including the suspected gunman.

Gunman Found Dead on School Premises

Responding officers found the shooter with a “self-inflicted injury.” Authorities have confirmed no further suspects are outstanding and declared the public is no longer under threat. However, two victims are in critical condition airlifted to hospital, while about 25 more suffered non-life-threatening injuries, overwhelming the small community’s medical resources.

Lockdown Ends After Lengthy Security Sweep

The community faced a tense shelter-in-place order until 5:45 pm local time as police secured multiple scenes — both at the school and the nearby residence. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the residential victims are connected and whether the attacks happened before or after the school shooting.

Schools Closed Amidst Mourning

Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Elementary Schools, serving 175 students, remain shut for the week. A notice on the school website stated, “Due to the tragic events that unfolded in the community of Tumbler Ridge today, Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week.”

The heartbreaking massacre has rocked the quiet northeastern British Columbia town as authorities continue piecing together the full grim picture.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Former Birmingham Mosque Worker Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Boys as Young as Nine

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CHEMICAL AND KNIFE ATTACK Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

BUS DAMAGED Police Hunt Man After Bus Window Smashed in Birmingham

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Bus Window Smashed in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live