FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

Police were called at around 6pm on Sunday, February 15, after a serious collision outside...

Published: 12:44 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 1:48 pm February 18, 2026

Police were called at around 6pm on Sunday, February 15, after a serious collision outside Guru Nanak Darbar Temple on Lower Road.

A 73-year-old pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics and officers attended the scene immediately.

Driver Stays Put, Police Seek Witnesses

The driver of the car stopped and is cooperating fully with the police as they investigate the smash.

Detective Sergeant Rob Groombridge from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are working to obtain CCTV and other footage to help establish exactly what happened.”

He urged anyone in the area at the time to check if they captured anything useful on camera. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to get in touch immediately.

How to Help Police with Vital Information

  • If you saw the crash or have footage, call the Serious Collision Unit on 020 7175 0754.
  • Alternatively, contact via 101 and quote reference CAD 5140 15FEB26.

