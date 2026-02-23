An elderly local man has tragically died after emergency services were called to a home in Woodingdean, Brighton.

Emergency Crews Respond to Sandhurst Avenue

Police and paramedics rushed to a property on Sandhurst Avenue at around 10:15am on Monday, February 16. Despite their best efforts, the man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Suspicious Circumstances, Coroner Involved

Sussex Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. A force spokesperson said:

“Emergency services were called to a property in Sandhurst Avenue, Woodingdean, Brighton, following concerns for a man’s welfare. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead.

There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin have been informed. This will now be a matter for the coroner.”

The community is left shaken by the sad news as authorities continue their investigation.

