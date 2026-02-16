An elderly local man has tragically died after emergency services rushed to a property in Woodingdean, Brighton, following a welfare concern.

Emergency Called to Sandhurst Avenue

Police and paramedics arrived at a house on Sandhurst Avenue at around 10:15am on Monday, February 16. Despite their best efforts, the man — believed to be in his 80s — was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Suspicious Circumstances, Police Confirm

Sussex Police confirmed the death is not thought to be suspicious. A spokesperson said:

“Emergency services were called to a property in Sandhurst Avenue, Woodingdean, Brighton, following concerns for a man’s welfare. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead. There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin have been informed. This will now be a matter for the coroner.”

The community mourns the loss as the investigation is passed to the coroner’s office.