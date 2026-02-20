Watch Live
HORROR HIT AND RUN Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

Thames Valley Police are hunting witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Henley left...

Published: 2:16 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 2:16 am February 20, 2026

Thames Valley Police are hunting witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Henley left an elderly man badly hurt.

Crash Details Reveal Bizarre Incident

The drama unfolded at around 11:40am on Sunday, 15 February 2026. An octogenarian was spotted by a passing driver on Gravel Hill, who kindly gave him a lift to Kings Road car park.

But tragedy struck moments later when the man stepped out of the car and walked behind it as the driver manoeuvred into a parking spot. The vehicle hit him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Driver and Vehicle Still Missing

Police have yet to identify the driver or the vehicle involved.

PC Tim Cameron from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver and vehicle involved in this incident, which has left a man with serious injuries.”

He urged anyone who saw the crash or who was nearby at the time to come forward. “If you have dashcam footage, please review it. It could hold vital clues about this collision or what led up to it.”

How to Help Police Catch the Culprit

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or file a report online quoting reference 43260077255.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

