Three elderly men were injured during a daring robbery at a Dudley coin dealer’s unit on Birmingham New Road. The raid happened on Sunday, 8 February, at around 4.20pm.

Priceless Royal Mint Collectables Stolen

The thieves made off with a stash of valuable gold and silver coins. The haul included boxed Royal Mint collectables still in their original presentation cases, complete with proof of authenticity.

Commemorative coins featuring John Lennon, David Bowie, Captain James Cook, Kew Gardens, and James Bond

Both silver and 22-carat gold pieces

Full sovereign sets from 1999 through to 2026

Special sets of silver and gold 50p coins celebrating fifty years of the 50p piece

Police Seek Public Help

West Midlands Police are asking anyone who spotted a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander near the scene before or after the attack to come forward.

“The three elderly men were thankfully not seriously injured, and we are determined to catch those behind this,” said Detective Sergeant Rich Galbraith. “If anyone is offered coins like these or has any information, no matter how small, please get in touch.”

If you can help, call 101 or use the Live Chat on the police website quoting crime reference 20/141018/26. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.