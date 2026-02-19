Police in South Wales made a chilling discovery on Tuesday afternoon when they found the body of an 80-something woman concealed inside a freezer at a Porthcawl home.

Mystery Surrounds Death of Pensioner

Officers were called to the quiet cul-de-sac in Poplar Crescent after concerns about the woman’s welfare. The exact cause of her death is not yet known, with forensic teams still combing the property.

Man Arrested Over ‘Preventing Lawful Burial’

A 60-year-old local man has been hauled in by cops on suspicion of “preventing a lawful burial.” He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police Statement

“South Wales Police attended an address on Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl at 1.45pm on Tuesday, February 17, after a call concerning the welfare of a woman. A woman in her 80s from Porthcawl was found deceased within the property.

A 60-year-old man from Porthcawl has been arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and remains in police custody. Investigations into the death are ongoing.”

Residents remain shaken by the grim find in their normally peaceful neighbourhood.