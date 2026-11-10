A 33-year-old woman found dead at her home in North Wales on Halloween suffered multiple stab wounds, an inquest has heard, as a man awaits trial charged with her murder.

Eleanor O’Dell was discovered inside a property on St Seiriol’s Road in Llandudno on Saturday 31 October 2026, after emergency services were called following reports of a disturbance.

An inquest opening heard that Eleanor had sustained multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by a paramedic at approximately 8.30pm.

Christopher Thomas Ellis, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial at Mold Crown Court next April.

The death has devastated Eleanor’s family, who described her as a gentle and loving woman who brought happiness to everyone around her.

Inquest Reveals Eleanor’s Injuries

The circumstances surrounding Eleanor’s death were outlined during the opening of an inquest before assistant coroner for North Wales Kate Robertson.

The hearing was told that emergency services attended Eleanor’s home following reports of an incident on Halloween evening.

She was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was formally confirmed by police using her driving licence and identifying tattoos.

The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

No further findings about the circumstances of Eleanor’s death were made at the opening hearing.

Man Charged With Murder Appears in Court

North Wales Police launched a murder investigation after officers attended the property shortly after 8pm on 31 October.

Following the discovery of Eleanor’s body, officers located a man near Trinity Avenue in Llandudno.

Christopher Thomas Ellis was arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged.

He appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 November, before a further appearance at Caernarfon Crown Court.

During the Crown Court hearing, Ellis appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Thomas scheduled a trial at Mold Crown Court for 19 April 2027, with proceedings expected to last approximately two weeks.

Ellis has been remanded in custody.

The allegations against him have not been determined by a court.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute to Eleanor

Eleanor’s relatives described their devastation following her death in a statement released through North Wales Police.

They said:

“Eleanor was gentle by nature and a ray of sunshine to all.

“Our worlds have been crushed by the loss of our beautiful girl. She has been taken from us and our hearts are truly broken.

“We appreciate all the love she has received, and we are thankful for all the words of support.”

The tribute was released as detectives continued investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police Appeal to Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was in the area of St Seiriol’s Road on Halloween evening to come forward.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with people who were out trick-or-treating with children or attending Halloween celebrations between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Police believe witnesses may have seen or heard something that could assist their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Rob Mahoney, the senior investigating officer, said:

“Our condolences remain with Eleanor’s friends and loved ones following her tragic death.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of St Seiriol’s Road between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, 31 October to contact us.”

He urged anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area to contact detectives.

How to Contact North Wales Police

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around St Seiriol’s Road in Llandudno on Saturday 31 October, or who has relevant footage, should contact North Wales Police.

Information can be provided through the force’s online reporting service or by calling 101, quoting reference O178285.

The murder case is now subject to ongoing criminal proceedings, with the trial scheduled for April 2027.