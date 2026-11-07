Elon Musk’s SpaceX is moving ahead with plans for a nationwide mobile phone network in the United States after signing a major agreement with Qualcomm to supply equipment for tens of thousands of 5G sites.

The multiyear deal, announced on Wednesday, 4 November, marks a significant step towards establishing Starlink Mobile as a potential rival to America’s largest mobile operators, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Under the agreement, Qualcomm will supply its Dragonwing cellular infrastructure technology for a new ground-based network designed to work alongside SpaceX’s existing satellite communications system.

Construction and deployment are expected to begin in 2027, with tens of thousands of sites planned over several years.

The companies have not disclosed the financial value of the agreement.

Starlink Mobile Network to Combine Satellites and 5G Towers

SpaceX wants to bring together conventional mobile phone infrastructure and its satellite network to provide more reliable connectivity across the United States.

The proposed service would allow compatible devices to use ground-based 5G coverage where available, with satellite connectivity potentially helping customers remain connected in areas beyond traditional network coverage.

Starlink is already known for providing broadband internet using thousands of satellites orbiting Earth.

However, conventional mobile networks remain better suited to handling large amounts of smartphone traffic in towns, cities and other densely populated areas.

By developing its own terrestrial infrastructure, SpaceX could eventually offer a more comprehensive mobile service rather than relying entirely on partnerships with established operators.

Michael Nicolls, Starlink’s senior vice-president, said: “We shouldn’t live in a time where phone calls are still dropping whether you’re at home or on-the-go.”

He said the company was working towards an integrated satellite and terrestrial network that would keep people connected wherever they were.

Qualcomm Dragonwing Technology to Power New 5G Network

The agreement will see Qualcomm provide Dragonwing QRU100 and QDU100 platforms alongside specialist software to support Starlink Mobile’s base stations.

The technology uses Massive MIMO, short for multiple-input multiple-output, allowing mobile sites to transmit and receive signals using large numbers of antenna connections.

The planned system includes radio units with 64 transmission paths and 64 receiving paths.

Qualcomm says the configuration will help increase network capacity, improve signal efficiency and reduce the energy needed to operate large-scale infrastructure.

The equipment is also intended to support Starlink’s use of different mobile frequency bands as the network expands.

Durga Malladi, Qualcomm’s executive vice-president and general manager of Technology Planning, Edge Solutions and Data Center, said the partnership would help SpaceX develop cellular infrastructure capable of supporting nationwide coverage.

The collaboration could also provide a foundation for future 6G technology, although the immediate deployment will focus on 5G.

Could Starlink Mobile Challenge Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile?

The agreement places SpaceX on a path towards becoming a more direct competitor to established US mobile networks.

However, building a nationwide telecommunications service presents major challenges.

SpaceX will need access to suitable sites, transmission equipment, supporting infrastructure and the regulatory approvals necessary to operate its network.

Existing mobile operators already have extensive coverage, established customer bases and infrastructure developed over decades.

The Qualcomm partnership represents a major commitment to building a new network, but does not mean Starlink Mobile has already launched as a conventional nationwide mobile carrier.

SpaceX has also been expanding its wireless spectrum holdings, which will play an important role in its plans to deliver mobile coverage.

When Will Starlink Mobile Launch?

Qualcomm has confirmed that infrastructure deployment is expected to begin in 2027.

However, the companies have not announced a firm consumer launch date, subscription prices or a complete list of compatible smartphones.

It also remains unclear when the new network might achieve coverage comparable with established US operators.

For now, the project is focused on the American market, and there has been no announcement of an equivalent UK mobile network rollout.

The partnership nevertheless represents one of the clearest indications yet that SpaceX intends to expand Starlink beyond satellite broadband and into conventional mobile telecommunications.

If successful, the integrated network could eventually offer consumers another choice of mobile provider while extending connectivity into areas underserved by existing infrastructure.