Emmerdale actor Paul Opacic says Steve Marchant will fight back when he faces Graham Foster, as Kim Tate tries to keep the truth about her daughter from being revealed.

Steve has been using his knowledge of Kim’s secret to demand money after learning he cannot be Thea’s father. Graham, who is Thea’s biological father, has been asked by Kim to make Steve leave the village.

Opacic on Steve’s next move

Opacic said Steve was a fighter but understood when he was out of his depth. He described Graham as a different kind of opponent and said Steve might retreat before looking for another way to get what he wants.

The actor also said Steve’s grief over not being able to have children was real. He said the character had grown up in care and had wanted a family of his own.

Possible return to the soap

Opacic returned to Emmerdale as Steve after leaving the role in 1999. He said he would welcome a longer return, but ITV has not announced any plans for the character beyond the current storyline.

The character’s latest scenes involve Kim, Graham, and Thea, played by Claire King, Andrew Scarborough, and Chelsea Edge, respectively.