European diplomats are pressing Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government to set out its long-term approach to relations with the EU, warning that a series of smaller agreements cannot replace a wider settlement.

The calls come ahead of the UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday 20 November, where both sides are seeking progress on trade, youth mobility and other parts of their relationship.

Diplomats quoted in reports on the negotiations have called for clarity over whether the UK wants closer economic integration or, eventually, to revisit EU membership.

Talks focus on trade and youth mobility

Negotiations have involved proposals covering food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and arrangements allowing younger people to work, study or travel between the UK and EU.

Draft documents have also raised questions about access to European industrial programmes, electricity markets and security cooperation.

The proposals remain subject to negotiation. Reported figures and target dates for a youth mobility scheme are not final agreements.

Mr Burnham has indicated that a wider national discussion may be needed before his government decides on Britain’s longer-term relationship with the EU.

The European Council has confirmed that the Prime Minister is due to meet European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on 20 November.