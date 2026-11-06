A former British Army soldier who ran a major drug trafficking operation has been jailed for 14 years after his van broke down on the M62, leading police to uncover heroin, cocaine and ketamine worth millions of pounds.

Samuel Newton was arrested after Merseyside Police attended his broken-down Ford Transit van and discovered eight kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of ketamine inside.

The discovery triggered a wider investigation which led Nottinghamshire Police to Newton’s home in Bryony Way, Mansfield, where officers uncovered 38kg of heroin hidden in his garage and £3,315 in cash concealed inside a wall cupboard.

Detectives subsequently established that the criminal network had organised hundreds of journeys across Britain, potentially transporting drugs with a combined street value of up to £147 million.

Newton was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 March after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Four other members of the network were sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Broken-down van on M62 exposes major drugs operation

The investigation began when Newton’s Ford Transit broke down on the M62.

Merseyside Police attended the stranded vehicle and discovered a significant quantity of controlled drugs.

Officers recovered eight kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of ketamine from the van.

Newton also failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested.

The discovery led investigators to examine his wider activities and the suspected distribution network operating across the country.

Police discover 38kg of heroin at Mansfield home

Following Newton’s arrest, Nottinghamshire Police searched his home in Bryony Way, Mansfield.

Inside the garage, officers discovered 38 kilograms of heroin.

They also found £3,315 in cash hidden inside a wall cupboard.

The drugs recovered from Newton’s home and vehicle had an estimated combined street value of up to £4.76 million.

The seizures provided investigators with evidence of a substantial drug supply operation extending far beyond Nottinghamshire.

Drugs concealed in frozen chicken and transported across UK

Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit uncovered evidence of an extensive trafficking network involving controlled drugs imported from overseas.

Some consignments had been concealed inside frozen chicken to disguise their contents during transportation.

Investigators identified more than 369 journeys associated with the group.

At least 184 of those trips were believed to have involved transporting controlled drugs.

Police estimated that the network had moved approximately 1,472 kilograms of drugs around the country, potentially worth up to £147 million on the streets.

The figures illustrate the scale of the operation uncovered by detectives, although the £147 million valuation represents a police estimate rather than the value of drugs physically recovered.

Four more sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court

Following Newton’s imprisonment, four other members of the criminal network appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November.

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Abi Holbrook, 32 , of Sutton-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years. Gavin Holbrook, 57 , of Mansfield Woodhouse, was jailed for five years.

, of Mansfield Woodhouse, was jailed for five years. Amiel King, 30 , of Smethwick, Sandwell, was sentenced to five years and one month.

, of Smethwick, Sandwell, was sentenced to five years and one month. George Marshman, 33, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, was jailed for five years and 11 months.

The latest sentences follow the investigation into the trafficking and distribution of substantial quantities of illegal drugs throughout the UK.

Detective condemns £147m criminal enterprise

Detective Inspector Ian Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said the investigation had uncovered extensive evidence of organised criminality.

“Criminals like Newton bring misery to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities in order to line their own pockets.”

DI Smith praised the detectives, intelligence officers and Crown Prosecution Service staff whose work helped bring the defendants before the courts.

The investigation involved cooperation between police forces and the examination of movements linked to the trafficking network.

Former soldier’s arrest led to collapse of network

What began as a routine police response to a broken-down van on a motorway ultimately exposed a sophisticated operation involving large-scale drug transportation.

The discovery of cocaine and ketamine in Newton’s vehicle led to the seizure of heroin from his Mansfield home and a wider investigation into hundreds of suspected drug deliveries.

With Newton serving a 14-year prison sentence and four more members of the network now sentenced, Nottinghamshire Police has concluded a significant phase of its investigation into the organisation.