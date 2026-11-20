Former Astronomer chief executive Andy Byron has reportedly taken a part-time commercial role at data infrastructure company Materialise.

Byron has joined the company as a fractional chief revenue officer, supporting sales strategy and commercial growth.

Materialise chief executive Nate Stewart confirmed the appointment to the outlet, the original report said.

Byron left Astronomer following widespread circulation of footage from a Coldplay concert in 2025.

TMZ reported that the Materialise appointment was made earlier in November. Byron said he advises several businesses and does not hold a conventional full-time position with any of them.

The financial terms and expected duration of the role have not been disclosed.

Materialise develops technology for businesses to process continuously changing data. Further details of Byron’s responsibilities have not been independently established.